CPD releases images of suspect in January slaying of 14-year-old Javion Ivy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police need your help identifying a suspect wanted in connection to the murder of a 14-year-old boy in January.

Javion Ivy was standing in the 2200 block of West Adams Street, just blocks from Chicago Bulls College Prep, on Jan. 12, when he was shot in the abdomen, police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have released images of a suspect in the shooting, and are asking anyone who recognizes him to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8261. Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com

First published on July 3, 2022 / 10:17 PM

