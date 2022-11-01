Watch CBS News
Local News

Meet Suri and Willow, the new otter pups at the Shedd Aquarium

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Meet Suri and Willow, the new otter pups at the Shedd Aquarium
Meet Suri and Willow, the new otter pups at the Shedd Aquarium 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The two new otter pups at the Shedd Aquarium have their official names.

Shedd Aquarium otter pups
Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez

The cuties had been going  by "926" and "929." The aquarium let the public vote on the names. The nine-month old females were found separately off the coast of California without any family. 

Shedd Aquarium otter pups
Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez

After 9,000 were casts, their new names were chosen: Willow and Suri.

Shedd Aquarium reveals names of newly arrived otter pups 00:31
CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on November 1, 2022 / 12:46 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.