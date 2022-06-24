Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade leaves Indiana's abortion laws in question

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Supreme Court's ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade puts Indiana's abortion law into sharper focus.

Indiana is a conservative state, but it does have a so-called "Trigger Law" on the books which would immediately outlaw abortions.

CBS 2's Chris Tye looks into the question, what's next for Indiana?

In Indiana, is it legal to get an abortion up to 22 weeks and that is almost certain to change, according to Indiana insiders who say while Indiana is a conservative state when it comes to abortion -- it's a little more complex.

Indiana does not have a Trigger Law on the books, but a special session of their legislature is likely to convene in a matter of days to change that.

Tye spoke to an Indiana law professor about what this means for the state.

"Indiana is a complicated state because although it is legally and morally conservative because it has a high number of citizens who are or profess to be religious adherents, I believe that there still is consideration of economic consequences," Jody Madeira said. "So, I think back to the Religious Freedom Restoration Act under Mike Pence, and so Gov. Pence of course is administration, the legislature had passed, you know Riff Rud was very stringent law, anti-LGTBQ and immediately and economic consequences began to be felt."

She said the state became very sensitive to the economic consequences of a pollical decision.

Indiana's next steps remain in question.