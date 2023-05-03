Supporters of teen beaten during arrest in Oak Lawn to rally outside commission meeting Wednesday

Supporters to rally for teen beaten by officer in Oak Lawn

Supporters to rally for teen beaten by officer in Oak Lawn

Supporters to rally for teen beaten by officer in Oak Lawn

OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) -- Today supporters of an Oak Lawn teen hurt during a violent arrest are rallying outside an oak lawn police commission meeting.

Supporters of Hadi Abuatelah are calling for officer Patrick O'Donnell's firing.

They also want to see indictments for the officers involved in the arrest.

The video shows O'Donnell hitting and punching the teen while he was on the ground.

O'Donnell is charged with aggravated battery and official misconduct.

Officers claim Abuatelah ran and reached for a gun during the traffic stop.

The teen is facing weapons, resisting arrest, and cannabis charges.