Sunshine returns with milder temps Thursday in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

Sunny, mild in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) — The sun returns today after early morning clouds depart. Blue skies return as temperatures moderate into the upper 50s. 

It will be dry and pleasant again on Friday. A storm system approaches for the weekend, bringing a chance for rain late Saturday into Sunday morning. 

Rain shouldn't be an issue during the day on either day. Stronger winds are expected for Sunday. Next week will be pleasantly mild and dry. 

What to expect for Thursday  

Sunny and milder with a high of 58.

Chilly for tonight  

Mostly clear and chilly with a low of 41.

More sunshine Friday

MOSTLY SUNNY & PLEASANT HIGH: 59

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

