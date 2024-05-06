Watch CBS News
Sunshine Monday in Chicago, storms Tuesday

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A warm day is ahead before showers and storms arrive Tuesday in Chicago. 

Monday's highs reach 70 degrees with mostly sunny skies. 

Clouds increase as showers develop Tuesday by daybreak. 

Afternoon storms could bring damaging wind and large hail, are the main threats. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, according to CBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon. 

The risk for storms continues into Wednesday. 

Temperatures are likely to stay on the warmer side through mid-week before cooling into the 60s again by week's end.   

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on May 6, 2024 / 5:13 AM CDT

