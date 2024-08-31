Sunshine, low humidity in Chicago to kick off Labor Day weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — The weekend will feature plenty of sunshine and will not be as humid for the long holiday.

Here's what to expect on Saturday

Temperatures will be slightly closer to normal, with a high of 83. Tonight, under a clear sky, lows will drop into the middle 60s.

Cooler by Sunday

Sunday will be a little cooler, with highs in the upper 70s. The winds will gust around 25 mph from the north and northeast, creating choppy Lake Michigan waters. Wave heights will be high, and rip currents are likely. Beachgoers are advised to stay out of the water, as there are dangerous boating and swimming conditions on Sunday and Monday.

Labor Day forecast

Expect blue skies throughout the weekend, including Labor Day. Other than the wind component of the forecast, highs will be refreshing in the middle 70s with low humidity levels.

