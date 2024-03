Mild day for first full day of spring in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's the first full day of spring in Chicago.

A cold front moving through the area will hold temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Despite the cooler temperatures, sunny skies are expected.

More clouds Thursday and temperatures will remain below the norm.

Friday morning is expected to bring slushy and accumulating snow to areas to the far north near the Wisconsin line. It all turns to rain in the afternoon.