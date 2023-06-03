First Alert Weather: Sunshine, Air Quality Alert remains in effect
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our stretch continues with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures this weekend.
An Air Quality Alert remains posted for all counties through midday today.
The weather does become more pleasant as we get a bit cooler into the 70s next week - but sunshine stays plentiful
Today:
Mostly sunny. High 87. Cooler along the lakefront.
Tonight:
Mostly clear. Low 63.
Tomorrow:
Mostly sunny and not as hot. High 80.
