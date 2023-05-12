Watch CBS News
Naperville Sunrise Rotary Club hosting diaper drive for moms ahead of Mother's Day

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- Just before Mother's Day there's a diaper drive for moms today in Naperville.

The Naperville Sunrise Rotary Club will be collecting diapers, baby wipes, and personal products.

The drive will happen in front of the Naperville Country Club at 25W570 Chicago Avenue from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.

They will be distributed to moms through the West Suburban Food Pantry in Woodridge.

