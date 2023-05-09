Sunrise Beach in Lake Bluff makes list of 100 best secret beaches

LAKE BLUFF, Ill. (CBS) -- Sunrise Beach in Lake Bluff is a beautiful space where you won't find too many people – and that is part of the reason why it was just voted one of the top 100 best secret beaches in America.

The North Shore destination ranked at No. 54 in a poll taken by Family Destinations Guide.

"Located on Lake Michigan, it is a beautiful and secluded destination that attracts visitors from all over the country. This picturesque beach boasts stunning views of the lake, pristine white sand, and crystal-clear water. The beach is relatively unknown and not easily accessible, which makes it a perfect spot for those who prefer a peaceful and quiet getaway," Family Destinations Guide said in a news release. "The secluded nature of the beach creates a peaceful atmosphere, where visitors can unwind and enjoy the natural surroundings. Visitors can enjoy a variety of activities such as swimming, sunbathing, beachcombing, and fishing. Overall, Sunrise Beach is an excellent destination for those looking for a tranquil and beautiful beach experience."

Sunrise Beach is free to residents Lake Bluff residents. All residents received a Beach Membership pass this year, though a driver's license or state ID is also required for entry.

The Lake Bluff Park District does not offer season passes to non-residents anymore, but non-residents may purchase daily passes. They cost $10 for children up to the age of 14, $15 for those who are 15 to 64, and $12 for seniors over 65. For families of active military members, the cost is $5 for children, $7 for those ages 15 to 64, and $6 for seniors.

Topping the Family Destinations Guide list are Awahua Beach in Hawaii, Shell Key Preserve at the mouth of Tampa Bay in Florida, Lanikai Beach and Kauapea Beach in Hawaii, and Sedge Island on Barnegat Bay in New Jersey.