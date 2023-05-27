First Alert Weather: Sunny with warmer temps - cooler by lakefront

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you enjoyed the past week, there's more to come as the quiet pattern continues for the holiday weekend and into early next week.

High return to the 80s next week, with partly cloudy skies most of the week.

Today:

Mostly sunny. High 75. Slightly cooler along the lake.

Tonight:

Mostly clear. Low 55.

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy. High 77. Cooler along the lake.

Memorial Day:

Partly cloudy. High 78.