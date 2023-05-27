Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Sunny with warmer temps - cooler by lakefront

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you enjoyed the past week, there's more to come as the quiet pattern continues for the holiday weekend and into early next week.  

highs-today-adi-20.png
CBS News Chicago
5-panel-daypart-today-6.png
CBS News Chicago
3-day-forecast-am.png
CBS News Chicago

High return to the 80s next week, with partly cloudy skies most of the week.  

7-day-forecast-am-6.png
CBS News Chicago

Today:

Mostly sunny. High 75. Slightly cooler along the lake.

Tonight:

Mostly clear. Low 55.

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy. High 77. Cooler along the lake.

Memorial Day:

Partly cloudy. High 78.

Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on May 27, 2023 / 5:24 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.