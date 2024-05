Sunny, warm start to May in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- May starts off with sunshine and warm weather.

Highs will be in the middle 70s with gusty breezes.

Cloud increase tonight with rain returning by daybreak on Thursday. Most of the day will be dry.

Although a spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible, the better rain chance arrives with a cold front on Friday morning.

Friday highs in the low 70s.