Sunny, warm for first half of weekend in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A sunny and warm Saturday is ahead as high pressure blocks any weather disturbances from moving our way. 

The high drifts away tonight, allowing an upper-level feature to spread rain into Sunday. Scattered downpours are likely for the second half of the weekend.

What to expect for Saturday:

A sunny start. Late-day high clouds. High 87.

Clouds by tonight 

Skies turn cloudy. Low of 69.

Rain returns Sunday

Scattered downpours. High of 85.

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

