Sunny, warm for first half of weekend in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) — A sunny and warm Saturday is ahead as high pressure blocks any weather disturbances from moving our way.
The high drifts away tonight, allowing an upper-level feature to spread rain into Sunday. Scattered downpours are likely for the second half of the weekend.
What to expect for Saturday:
A sunny start. Late-day high clouds. High 87.
Clouds by tonight
Skies turn cloudy. Low of 69.
Rain returns Sunday
Scattered downpours. High of 85.