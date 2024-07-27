Sunny, warm for first half of weekend in Chicago

Sunshine, 80s for highs in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A sunny and warm Saturday is ahead as high pressure blocks any weather disturbances from moving our way.

The high drifts away tonight, allowing an upper-level feature to spread rain into Sunday. Scattered downpours are likely for the second half of the weekend.

What to expect for Saturday:

A sunny start. Late-day high clouds. High 87.

Clouds by tonight

Skies turn cloudy. Low of 69.

Rain returns Sunday

Scattered downpours. High of 85.

