Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny to start, highs around freezing

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny to start, increasing clouds after
Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny to start, increasing clouds after 01:47

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gray skies linger for a few more days, but we will get some sunshine. 

today-1224.png
CBS News Chicago

Highs reach around freezing today but with the breezes, it'll feel more like the 20s. Sun to start but clouds increase in the afternoon. Drizzle is possible late but as temperatures fall below freezing, freezing drizzle is possible by morning. 

today-HBH-1-2-24.png
CBS News Chicago

Sun makes a brief return Thursday as more clouds return for the weekend. 

TODAY: SUNNY START, BREEZY HIGH: 34

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, PATCHY FREEZING DRIZZLE LOW: 28

TOMORROW:  CLOUDY, BREEZY WITH FLURRIES HIGH: 35

7-day-1-2-24.png
CBS News Chicago
Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on January 2, 2024 / 6:33 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.