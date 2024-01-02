Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny to start, highs around freezing
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gray skies linger for a few more days, but we will get some sunshine.
Highs reach around freezing today but with the breezes, it'll feel more like the 20s. Sun to start but clouds increase in the afternoon. Drizzle is possible late but as temperatures fall below freezing, freezing drizzle is possible by morning.
Sun makes a brief return Thursday as more clouds return for the weekend.
TODAY: SUNNY START, BREEZY HIGH: 34
TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, PATCHY FREEZING DRIZZLE LOW: 28
TOMORROW: CLOUDY, BREEZY WITH FLURRIES HIGH: 35
