Sunny skies before storms return Friday in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago will enjoy a bright and sunny day before strong to severe storms move in Friday afternoon. 

Highs will be in the 80s on Thursday. 

A level two storm threat approaches the area by Friday afternoon, with rain continuing into the evening. Hail and wind are the main threats, with an isolated tornado risk.   

Saturday will be the best weather day for the holiday weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70s with sunny skies.    

Showers and storms develop on Sunday and continue into Monday for Memorial Day. Highs will be in the 70s all weekend. 

