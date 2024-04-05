Sunny Saturday ahead in Chicago with showers likely on Sunday

Mild temps, but some rain expected this weekend in Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago area is expecting a sunny start to the weekend on Saturday with cooler temperatures by the lake.

But then, showers and thunder move in during Sunday, according to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon. Then, clearing skies are expected Monday afternoon for the solar eclipse.

Forecast Summary:

Clear and chilly tonight with lows in the low 30s. Sunny skies for Saturday with highs in the 50s inland, but staying in the 40s lakeside.

Rain chances return Sunday with a few rumbles of thunder possible in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Monday will feature some clouds and fog in the morning, then clearing skies through the afternoon. Skies may feature a partly cloudy sky as the Solar Eclipse starts, then become more mostly sunny by the time the eclipse ends.

Milder next week with chances for rain returning midweek.

Tonight: Clear skies. Low 32.

Saturday: Sunny. High 51, 40s lakeside.

Sunday: Showers and isolated thunderstorms. High 50.

