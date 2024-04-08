Sunny day with clear skies, highs in the 70s, in Chicago for eclipse viewing Monday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A sunny and warm day is ahead in Chicago, perfect viewing conditions for the eclipse.

CBS News Chicago

The partial eclipse begins in Chicago at 12:51 p.m. and lasts until 3:22 p.m. with the peak totality at 2:07 p.m. Clouds should not be an issue this afternoon and highs will reach 70 degrees.

Warm weather in the 60s is expected through Wednesday ahead of the next storm system.

Rain returns late Wednesday night into Thursday.

Temperatures moderate back to the 60s and even 70s by the weekend