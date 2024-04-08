Watch CBS News
Weather

Sunny day with clear skies, highs in the 70s, in Chicago for eclipse viewing Monday

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Sunny day with clear skies, highs in the 70s, in Chicago for eclipse viewing Monday
Sunny day with clear skies, highs in the 70s, in Chicago for eclipse viewing Monday 02:15

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A sunny and warm day is ahead in Chicago, perfect viewing conditions for the eclipse. 

eclipse-timeline.png
CBS News Chicago

The partial eclipse begins in Chicago at 12:51 p.m. and lasts until 3:22 p.m. with the peak totality at 2:07 p.m. Clouds should not be an issue this afternoon and highs will reach 70 degrees. 

5aa43d18-a470-4565-a89e-be9024f919a5.png

Warm weather in the 60s is expected through Wednesday ahead of the next storm system. 

839d8c0e-3199-45ce-94a8-198d79c532c4.png

Rain returns late Wednesday night into Thursday. 

Temperatures moderate back to the 60s and even 70s by the weekend

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on April 8, 2024 / 5:07 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.