Sunny day ahead with highs in the 70s in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A warming trend takes effect in the Chicago area.

Tuesday's highs will be near 75 degrees with sunny skies.

Wednesday will be mostly dry with a minor rain chance in the morning.

Highs reach the 80s by Thursday with showers and thunderstorms that linger in Friday.