CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunny for Saturday with a gusty northwest wind pulling in a dry, cool air mass.

High swim risk Porter County beaches Saturday with a rip current risk.

We can expect low humidity levels, seasonably cool temperatures and low rain chances for the next several days.

What to expect for Saturday

Mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 76.

Clear for Saturday night

Clear and cool with a low of 59.

Sunny Sunday ahead

Mostly sunny wirh a high of 80.

