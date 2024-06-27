Watch CBS News
By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Sunny and pleasant day in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) — A cooler and more pleasant day for the Chicago area is ahead. 

Highs will be in the 70s with sunny skies, the most comfortable weather in weeks. 

A beach hazard statement has been posted due to dangerous boating and swimming conditions on Lake Michigan through the evening. 

Scattered showers return to Chicago late Friday night. Rain will be heaviest by Saturday morning with a potential for strong storms.

Rain tapers off by the early afternoon on Saturday, setting the stage for a hot afternoon in the upper 80s.

Cooler and comfortable air takes over for Sunday. A few storms may be possible south of Chicago. Highs will be in the 70s on Sunday. in the 70s under a mainly sunny sky.   

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

