Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny and nice

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In these last days of summer, you'd expect a high temp around 75. Today we'll beat that by about 10 degrees or so. Mostly sunny and nice.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

Tonight brings showers and thunderstorms that linger into Sunday morning. The main concern is late Sunday into Sunday evening. We could see strong or severe storms and some heavy rainfall as a cold front approaches.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

Stats

Normal- 75

Yesterday- 82

Today- 86

Sunrise- 6:34am

Forecast

Today- Mostly sunny with a high of 86.

Tonight- Chance of thunderstorms overnight, upper 60s.

Sunday- Chance of morning showers and thunderstorms. Thunderstorms late in the day and evening could be strong or severe and deliver heavy downpours. 83.

CBS News Chicago