Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny and nice
CHICAGO (CBS) -- In these last days of summer, you'd expect a high temp around 75. Today we'll beat that by about 10 degrees or so. Mostly sunny and nice.
Tonight brings showers and thunderstorms that linger into Sunday morning. The main concern is late Sunday into Sunday evening. We could see strong or severe storms and some heavy rainfall as a cold front approaches.
Stats
Normal- 75
Yesterday- 82
Today- 86
Sunrise- 6:34am
Forecast
Today- Mostly sunny with a high of 86.
Tonight- Chance of thunderstorms overnight, upper 60s.
Sunday- Chance of morning showers and thunderstorms. Thunderstorms late in the day and evening could be strong or severe and deliver heavy downpours. 83.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.