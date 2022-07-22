Watch CBS News
Local News

Sundays on State Street returns downtown this weekend

/ CBS Chicago

Sundays on State Street is back this weekend
Sundays on State Street is back this weekend 00:42

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With only a few more weekends to enjoy summertime in Chicago, the Loop Alliance is bringing back "Sundays on State Street."

This Sunday you can catch a special dance group that has grown to be more than just a team.

"Since we're a family, we treat each other as family, and we talk to each other as family, and we look at each other as family. That's why we say we're in a dance family and we do everything the same," said Ramiyah Walls.

Walls is the captain of "Too Much Swagg."

You can catch them at 3 p.m. at the Randolph tent.

They're one of dozens of performers, vendors, restaurants, and more set to take over the downtown area Sunday. 

First published on July 22, 2022 / 5:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.