'Sundays on State' draws more than 100,000 to the Loop over the weekend, up 72% from last year

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Locals and visitors are excited to get back in the Loop, at least that's what the numbers tell us.

More than 113,000 people went to Sundays on State Street over the weekend. Organizers said that's up 72% from last year and up 55% compared to 2019.

There are still three more events this summer on August 7th, 21st and September 4th. You can catch local vendors and performers on State Street, between Lake and Monroe. 

First published on July 26, 2022 / 6:09 PM

