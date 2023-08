Sunday in the Park with Lyric happening at Millennium Park

CHICAGO (CBS) - After the Air and Water Show, you can stick around for Sunday in the Park at Millennium Park.

Lyric Opera will be performing for free at 7 p.m.

Artists will sing a variety of favorites from this season accompanied by the Lyric Opera Orchestra.