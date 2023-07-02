Sunday's Cubs-Guardians game delayed due to inclement weather

CHICAGO (CBS) – Sunday's Cubs vs. Guardians has been delayed due to the forecasted inclement weather throughout the morning and afternoon, the team announced.

The game, originally scheduled for 1:20 p.m., will now take place around 4:05 p.m.

Gates will open 90 minutes before the first pitch.

The team says no ticket exchange is necessary.

— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 2, 2023

As CBS 2's Matt Zahn reported, Saturday's game also experienced a three-hour delay due to rain.

More information can be found on the Cubs website.



