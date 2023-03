CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Summerfest 55 lineup has been announced.

Sorry for gatekeeping 😘 Your Summerfest 55 lineup presented by @AmFam is here! PLUS in celebration of our 55th Anniversary, grab a @USCellular Power Pass for just $55 🎟️ Offer ends 3/29 at 11:59pm.



Zach Brown Band, James Taylor with Sheryl Crow, Eric Church and Imagine Dragons are among the headliners. You can also see Odesza, Dave Mathews Band, the Bleachers and Earth, Wind & Fire.

The festival will come to Milwaukee, Wisconsin from June 22 to 24.

You can buy tickets online here.