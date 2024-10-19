Watch CBS News
Summer-like warmth expected in Chicago this weekend

By Laura Bannon, David Yeomans

Another summer-like day on tap for Chicago Saturday
CHICAGO (CBS) — South winds and sunshine will lead to gorgeous, warmer-than-normal weather this weekend into early next week.

Saturday's high temperatures are expected to reach the low 70s, but the real story will be on Sunday, when highs actually flirt with 80 degrees, especially in parts of the suburbs.

All this is expected to exist under beautiful, cloud-free skies. Outdoor plans both days look wonderful.

CBS Chicago meteorologist Laura Bannon says the next chance for any precipitation develops by mid-week, and "at most it'll be sprinkles."

This means a cool-down will follow as a cold front moves through. Highs by late week fall closer to normal in the 60s.

Peak fall foliage looks like it'll happen the first week of November for Chicago.

Chicago forecast at a glance

  • Saturday afternoon: Sunny, warm. High: 72
  • Saturday night: Clear and cool. Low: 49
  • Sunday: Sunny and warmer. High: 78
Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

