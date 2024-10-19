Summer-like warmth expected in Chicago this weekend

Another summer-like day on tap for Chicago Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) — South winds and sunshine will lead to gorgeous, warmer-than-normal weather this weekend into early next week.

Saturday's high temperatures are expected to reach the low 70s, but the real story will be on Sunday, when highs actually flirt with 80 degrees, especially in parts of the suburbs.

All this is expected to exist under beautiful, cloud-free skies. Outdoor plans both days look wonderful.

CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago meteorologist Laura Bannon says the next chance for any precipitation develops by mid-week, and "at most it'll be sprinkles."

This means a cool-down will follow as a cold front moves through. Highs by late week fall closer to normal in the 60s.

Peak fall foliage looks like it'll happen the first week of November for Chicago.

CBS Chicago

Chicago forecast at a glance

Saturday afternoon : Sunny, warm. High: 72

: Sunny, warm. High: 72 Saturday night : Clear and cool. Low: 49

: Clear and cool. Low: 49 Sunday: Sunny and warmer. High: 78