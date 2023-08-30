Final Summer Night Market of the year happening at Navy Pier
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The final Summer Night Market of the year is happening at Navy Pier Wednesday night.
The pier will be transformed into a futuristic playscape with future-themed entertainment, a galactic gaming station, and interactive arts and crafts.
The market will kick off at 5:30 p.m.
All the festivities will lead up to the summer's final Wednesday night fireworks show at 9 p.m.
