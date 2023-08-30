Final Summer Night Market of the year happening at Navy Pier

Navy Pier hosting final Summer Night Market of the Year

Navy Pier hosting final Summer Night Market of the Year

Navy Pier hosting final Summer Night Market of the Year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The final Summer Night Market of the year is happening at Navy Pier Wednesday night.

The pier will be transformed into a futuristic playscape with future-themed entertainment, a galactic gaming station, and interactive arts and crafts.

The market will kick off at 5:30 p.m.

All the festivities will lead up to the summer's final Wednesday night fireworks show at 9 p.m.