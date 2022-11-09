Sullivan High School in Rogers Park to unveil new gymnasium

Sullivan High School in Rogers Park gets new gymnasium

Sullivan High School in Rogers Park gets new gymnasium

Sullivan High School in Rogers Park gets new gymnasium

CHICAGO (CBS)— A gymnasium at a Rogers Park high school is getting a new look.

Sullivan High School will unveil its new gymnasium Wednesday.

You're looking at pictures from inside the gym taken last fall.

It's named in honor of congresswoman and Sullivan alum Jan Schakowsky who graduated in 1962.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will happen this afternoon at 3:30.