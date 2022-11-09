Watch CBS News
Local News

Sullivan High School in Rogers Park to unveil new gymnasium

/ CBS Chicago

Sullivan High School in Rogers Park gets new gymnasium
Sullivan High School in Rogers Park gets new gymnasium 00:17

CHICAGO (CBS)— A gymnasium at a Rogers Park high school is getting a new look.

Sullivan High School will unveil its new gymnasium Wednesday.

You're looking at pictures from inside the gym taken last fall.

It's named in honor of congresswoman and Sullivan alum Jan Schakowsky who graduated in 1962.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will happen this afternoon at 3:30. 

First published on November 9, 2022 / 6:53 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.