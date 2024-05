CHICAGO (CBS) — Sugar Ray is headlining this summer's Pierogi Fest.

The Pierogi Fest runs from July 26 through July 28th in Whiting, Indiana. Sugar Ray will perform some of their biggest hits on the main stage Saturday night at 8:30 p.m.

The fest was named TripAdvisor's top 10 wackiest festivals on the planet.

In addition to dozens of performances, the festival also includes 75 food booths, two beer gardens and multiple arts and crafts vendors.