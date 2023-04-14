Massive fire destroys barn in Sugar Grove

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- A massive fire destroyed a barn in far west suburban Sugar Grove Thursday.

Firefighters from Elburn and Countryside assisted in containing the fire in the barn at 3-S-598 Bliss Rd. The fire was in a rural area with no fire hydrants, requiring tanks of water to be shuttled in.

The barn was destroyed in the fire. The blaze spread to another structure that sustained minimal damage.

Officials say the cause was outside burning on a red flag warning day - which means a combination of warm temperatures and winds caused the rapid spread of the fire.

No one was hurt.