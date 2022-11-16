SUE the T. rex unveils Field Museum holiday shopping guide

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's favorite T. rex is helping you take a bite out of your shopping list. SUE unveiled their official holiday gift guide at the Field Museum.

You can get a nice T. rex t-shirt, with a picture of SUE; a sure hit when you open the presents under the tree.

Also, there are replicas of SUE's original teeth and claws.

SUE also released an unapproved dark gift guide, including one of the Field Museum's massive hanging gardens. SUE says it's best for recipients who live in haunted cathedrals or regular homes with tall ceilings.

Another idea: one of the man-eating Tsavo lions.