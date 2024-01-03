Watch CBS News
Suburban Chicago residents protest proposed McDonald's coming to the area

By Yolanda Perdomo, CBS Chicago Team

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People on the North Shore are speaking out against plans to build a McDonald's on Skokie Boulevard.

Homeowners in Wilmette have a long list of complaints including what will happen to property values.

"McDonald's said they expect property values to increase. But I would ask you, if you lived 10 feet from a McDonald's, do you think your property is going to increase in value," said resident Kathryn Bauer. 

It's the site of a closed Baker Square Restaurant.

Protestors said the area isn't zoned for a fast food restaurant. They also claim a rise in traffic and emissions would be unsafe for people in the area.

The village board takes up the issue at Wednesday night's meeting. 

