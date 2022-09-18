Suburban priest Father David Ryan faces allegations of sexual abuse of a minor again

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A suburban priest is facing two allegations of sexual abuse of a minor.

The Archdiocese of Chicago has asked Father David Ryan of Lake Zurich to step aside -- again -- while it conducts an investigation.

In a letter Saturday, Cardinal Blase Cupich called the news "upsetting" and said Ryan has agreed to cooperate.

In late 2020 Ryan was asked to step aside amid an investigation into sexual abuse of minors 25 years prior.

He was reinstated in 2021.