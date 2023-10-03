Suburban police investigate deadly early morning crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are new details now about a deadly crash early Tuesday morning in Park Ridge.

Police said 37-year-old Shalom Peters was speeding when his car crossed the center line on Oakton and crashed into two utility poles. He died at the scene.

Westbound Oakton Street has reopened between Greenwood and Cumberland as ComEd crews worked to repair damage from the crash.

News Release - Park Ridge Police Investigating Fatal Traffic Accidenthttps://t.co/l0x0BJrOrx pic.twitter.com/X8i3hAdSoX — Park Ridge IL Police Official Page (@Park_Ridge_PD) October 3, 2023