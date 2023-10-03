Watch CBS News
Local News

Suburban police investigate deadly early morning crash

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Suburban police investigate deadly early morning crash
Suburban police investigate deadly early morning crash 00:20

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are new details now about a deadly crash early Tuesday morning in Park Ridge.

Police said 37-year-old Shalom Peters was speeding when his car crossed the center line on Oakton and crashed into two utility poles. He died at the scene.

Westbound Oakton Street has reopened between Greenwood and Cumberland as ComEd crews worked to repair damage from the crash.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on October 3, 2023 / 5:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.