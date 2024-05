Suburban Oberweis Dairy has a new owner

CHICAGO (CBS) — After declaring bankruptcy last month, Oberweis Dairy has a new owner.

The Winnetka-based private equity firm Osprey Capital submitted the winning bid at the bankruptcy auction Wednesday morning.

A statement from Osprey Capital's parent company said plans are in the works to make "strategic investments" throughout the company, specifically at the Aurora plant.

The firm reportedly will retain the Oberweis Dairy name after the sale.