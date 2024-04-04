Watch CBS News
Suburban K9 Officer Dax hangs up his collar

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's the end of an era in Lake County.

K9 Officer Dax is hanging up the collar.

He continues to recover from a back injury he sustained, helping officers catch a suspect who ran from the scene of a crash. During his recovery, Dax was diagnosed with a spinal disease.

In his time with the department, Dax located more than 400 missing endangered people or fleeing felons. 

Dax has won more than 15 awards during his time of service and has numerous top finishes in competitions for tracking, suspect search, protection, and more.

