Suburban jam session draws attention to Stroke Awareness Month

CHICAGO (CBS) — A suburban jam session is a stark reminder to know the signs of stroke.

May marks Stroke Awareness Month.

Seventy-year-old Ken Krull sat down to play guitar on Tuesday with his neurologist, Dr. Marion Oliver, who's also an avid musician.

It was a lifelong passion and skill he feared he might lose after a stroke about two months ago.

The night before his birthday, he struggled to get out of bed. He credits his wife for calling 911 and getting help quickly.

"(She said), 'It sounds like you're slurring your words.' I said you were imagining things. She said, 'Humor me. Give me a smile,'" Krull said, adding that when he couldn't, she called 911.

Doctors at Advocate Lutheran General removed the clot and restored full function to the right side of Ken's brain.

He said he had a slight headache after the procedure but it went away with ibuprofen.