Suburban Grayslake meteorology student among 3 killed in crash

Grayslake student among three killed in crash during storm chase

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The weather forecasting community is morning the loss of three University of Oklahoma meteorology students, including a teenager from the Chicago suburbs.

They were killed when their car hydroplaned during stormy weather Friday night on I-35 north of Oklahoma City. They went off the road and came back up on the highway where they were hit by a passing semi.

The students who died include 19-year-old Gavin Short of Grayslake.

The National Weather Service office in Norman, Oklahoma dedicated its balloon launch Saturday night in honor of the students.

The OU Meteorology school calls it an "unthinkable heartbreak." They're encouraging everyone on campus to come together in kindness and heartfelt support for each other.