Friends mourn suburban Chicago teen who died of a brain hemorrhage

Friends mourn suburban Chicago teen who died of a brain hemorrhage

Friends mourn suburban Chicago teen who died of a brain hemorrhage

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Friends are mourning the loss of James Oliver.

The Geneva High School junior suffered a brain hemorrhage during swim practice this month, according to a GoFundMe post.

He died Sunday night at Lurie Children's Hospital.

The fundraiser said the teen had a pre-existing condition.