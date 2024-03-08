Suburban Chicago teacher charged with sexual exploitation of child at rec center

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (CBS) -- A sixth-grade science teacher in northwest suburban Carpentersville is facing felony charges after authorities claimed he made an inappropriate comment to a child in a recreation center locker room.

Kevin Lee, 24, is charge with burglary, grooming, and the sexual exploitation of a child.

The Kane County State's Attorney's office said on Monday, Feb. 26, Lee was at the Norris Recreation Center in west suburban St. Charles, where he approached a child in the locker room and made an inappropriate comment.

Community School District 300 said Lee was arrested on Wednsday of this week. He worked as a science teacher and wrestling coach at Carpentersville Middle School.

The school district emphasized that while the charges against Lee involve sexual exploitation of a child, the alleged acts did not occur on school grounds or involve any District 300 students.

Lee was in his first year teaching at District 300, and began teaching at Carpentersville Middle School in August of last year.

Lee was placed on leave effective Thursday, when charges were filed, and is not allowed on any district property, according to the district.