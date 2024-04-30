Suburban Chicago seniors celebrate college acceptance ahead of Graduation Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — More than 130 seniors in south suburban Richton Park have something to celebrate ahead of Graduation Day.

Their accomplishment is nothing short of extraordinary - but it's not unique to the school.

Graduation day is weeks away at Southland College Prep Charter High School. But this class of 2024 deserved to be called out early.

It's a tradition at Southland College Prep Charter High School in Richton Park. And for seniors like Lundyn Williams. Before they accept diplomas – they celebrate acceptance.

"I have been accepted to 43 different schools and applied to 51," said senior Lundyn Williams.

Williams may have the most to choose from, but every student can mark their college on a map.

The entire graduating class accepted. At this point, it's practically expected. This year makes 11 in a row that the graduating class at the predominantly African American high school.

"Every single class at Southland has been admitted to college. Can you give yourselves a round of applause for that?"

A streak of excellence – unbroken by a pandemic. Instead – seniors are on track to set records.

"And the amount of money rises each year," Williams said.

Even as issues with a new FAFSA form delayed financial aid, the class has amassed $50 million and counting in scholarships. A class that's all-in – deserves an all-out celebration.