Suburban Chicago school saved and will stay open for at least five years

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Students at a west suburban Catholic school got some good news Tuesday morning as Saint Frances of Rome School in Cicero announced it'll stay open.

The Archdiocese of Chicago planned to close the school this summer after lawmakers in Springfield opted not to renew the controversial Invest in Kids scholarship program.

Half of Saint Frances' students relied on those scholarships to attend the school.

The Archdiocese of Chicago, the school's parish, and the nonprofit Big Shoulders Fund rallied to provide enough money to keep the school open for the next five years.