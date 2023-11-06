Suburban Chicago ranch teaches academic and life lessons

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group of south suburban students are stepping out of the traditional classroom and learning life lessons in the stables.

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray shows us how horses are showing them the ropes.

"If you're backing up, they think that they're running you," said Stanley Robinson.

The 1,200-pound horses are helping build confidence in young adults.

"You have to think ahead of the horse and think pretty quickly," Robinson said.

Students from Delta and Summit Learning Center, an alternative high school for Community High School District 218, attend class once a week at Silver Stallion Ranch in Markham.

The unique class allows students to groom and care for the horses...

"We're going to give her some vitamin B12. This is an injection," said Betty Robinson of the Silver Stallion Ranch.

Clean the stables and learn to operate power tools and machinery.

"I rode that Bobcat for the first time and it was fun," said junior Destiny Jimenez.

The ranch has been around for 30 years, but Stanley Robinson said they've been offering classes for the past seven years.

"It's a, I guess, a life class. But also, it's a fun class. It's also a creative class. We do some creative things with wood and different tools," Robinson said.

The school's social worker, Paris Hardamon, said it is one of the most popular classes offered.

"The roster spots always get filled up right away when we say we're opening up equine therapy. We usually have a waiting list of students too," said Paris Hardamon, a Delta and Summit Learning Center social worker.

The center helps students set goals and develop their strengths and interests. Senior Jessica West said it has helped her figure out a career path.

"I wanted to be a veterinarian, but then I saw schooling. So then I'm like, I'm going to be a nurse and then take what I learn from there and here and help other people and animals too," said Delta and Summit Learning Center senior Jessica West.

Different students at the high school get to participate in this unique class eight times a semester.