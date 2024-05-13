Suburban Chicago NICU baby heads home after 6 months in the hospital

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Joliet family's wishes came true.

They're going home with their baby girl.

Nyla Haywood has been in Silver Cross Hospital's neonatal intensive care unit for six months, but she graduated on Monday.

Nyla might be unable to talk, but she has a huge fan base.

Family and Silver Cross Hospital NICU staff members filled the lobby, patiently waiting for her send-off.

"Our miracle baby. God has blessed us," said grandmother Barbara Moffit.

Nyla Brooke Haywood was born November 17th last year at 22 weeks and three days.

Her mom, Nakeya Haywood, said she had to be born at that very moment.

"Sudden complications. I was diagnosed with preeclampsia at 22 weeks, and from there, things just didn't necessarily get better. We had to make that tough decision that we had to deliver her," Haywood said.

She weighed 1.1 pounds and measured 11 inches long.

Medical staff said babies born at 22 weeks are up against very difficult odds.

"Nyla's eyes were still fused. Her tiny lungs were very undeveloped, and her skin was thin and translucent. Nearly see-through, but after Nyla was born, we truly had all hands on deck," said Corryn Greenwood, Medical Director Amy Matthew and Jay Vana Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Nyla has been in the Silver Cross Hospital NICU for six months. On Monday, the day after Mother's Day, she had a graduation send-off with her first-time parents.

She left the hospital, now weighing a healthy 9.8 pounds and 21 inches long.

"It's how we cared for her. It's the touch. It's the no-touch. It's keeping the room clean because Nyla did not have an infection," said Peggy Farrell, Silver Cross NICU Nursing Director.

Nyla is the youngest preemie Silver Cross Hospital's NICU has cared for. And staff call her a miracle baby.

"When you got a baby girl, and you're a dad, I get so happy every time I see her," said Nyla's father, Cory Haywood.

Nyla now heads home to Joilet with her parents and loving family members.