Suburban Chicago mom charged after 12-year-old daughter dies of apparent heroin, fentanyl overdose

A Joliet mother has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter died of an apparent heroin and fentanyl overdose, police said Thursday.

Collette Bancroft, 35, currently faces a charge of drug possession.

Police found the child unconscious in her bedroom on Sunday morning, gave her Narcan to reverse the effects of opioids, and began CPR.

Bancroft had called 911 after finding her daughter unresponsive, police said.

Police found suspected heroin and fentanyl in Bancroft's purse in the bedroom that she shared with her daughter, police said.

Detectives notified the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

The 12-year-old was transported to Silver Cross Hospital by the Joliet Fire Department and then to Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, where she died on Wednesday.

Police said the case remains under investigation.