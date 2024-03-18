Suburban Chicago man sentenced after being found guilty of a DUI crash killing 3

Naperville man sentenced after being found guilty of a DUI crash killing 3

Naperville man sentenced after being found guilty of a DUI crash killing 3

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Naperville man will spend nearly two decades behind bars after being found guilty of a DUI crash that killed three people.

Twenty-four-year-old Brendan Wydajewski was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

He was found guilty of killing another driver and two of his passengers in a 2021 crash in Lisle.

Police said Wydajewski was driving more than 120 miles per hour, and his blood-alcohol content was almost twice the legal limit.