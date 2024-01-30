Suburban Chicago man says dashboard of his Tesla caught fire out of the blue

Suburban Chicago man says Tesla burst into flames out of nowhere

Suburban Chicago man says Tesla burst into flames out of nowhere

Suburban Chicago man says Tesla burst into flames out of nowhere

OAK BROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- During the bitter cold snap earlier this month, Teslas and other electric cars in many instances got stalled.

Weeks later, trouble came in a different form with a Tesla in the western suburbs – with the form in question being an unexplained car fire.

Ali Amjad of Oak Brook said his Tesla was not even at the charging station – or even connected to power – yet somehow, an electrical fire or explosion happened. He has been left wondering how Tesla will compensate him, and exactly how big of a safety problem this may be.

"I think we're also very scared," said Amjad.

Anyone would be afraid to step outside and find the dashboard of their car in flames.

"You could smell the smoke. You see everything," Amjad said, "and you're like man, I think it really was a fire or an explosion."

Amjad's Model X Tesla now has a charred dashboard after it caught fire while sitting in his driveway in Oak Brook.

"It was sitting idle in my driveway, and I just cannot figure out how it happened," said Amjad, "and I think that's what's really, really scary is that we can't figure out how it happened."

The car sat in the same spot where the family's other Tesla was sitting days later.

"What if our car was sitting in the garage at that moment?" said Amjad. "Like, our house could have lit on fire."

Amjad discovered the serious safety problem back on Jan. 19 – and for 10 days, he patiently waited for Tesla to offer an explanation.

"That's why we want answers," Amjad said, "and that's why it's frustrating, where it's like hey, you've had the car for week and half. How would you not have any ideas what happened?"

Amjad said he was finally told, despite having a valid warranty, to call and make a claim.

"And not only that, then it's 10 days later – and you guys are just saying, 'Hey, get your insurance company – let them investigate it,'" said Amjad.

So Amjad called CBS 2 - and CBS 2 emailed Tesla to ask why the company would not honor his warranty. CBS 2 also wanted an understanding into what led to his dashboard catching fire.

For 10 days, Amjad got nothing – but three hours after CBS 2's email, he got a call, and Tesla made an offer.

"They tell me that they'll work with me to buy back the vehicle of some sort," Amjad said.

He said he was sure that CBS 2's email made a difference in resolving his case.

"I'm hoping you, Jermont, were able to come in and save the day for us here," Amjad said.

And while this may fix the financial aspect, Amjad still wants to know if the other Tesla is safe to drive too.

"I want answers so I can hopefully help someone else that this could happen to also, you know?" he said.

While Tesla connected with Ali Tuesday night after CBS 2's email, the company has not gotten back to CBS 2 with answers to questions – specifically about just how widespread of a problem this could be, and just how they will compensate Amjad.