Watch CBS News
Local News

Suburban Chicago man faces child abduction and sex abuse charges

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Suburban Chicago man faces child abduction and sex abuse charges
Suburban Chicago man faces child abduction and sex abuse charges 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Arlington Heights man now faces child abduction and sexual abuse charges accused of targeting high school students.

James King was arrested Tuesday.

On two separate occasions, he's accused of trying to use cash to convince high school girls to get into his vehicle in Palatine.

 One agreed.

 Police said she was sexually abused. 

 Officers are looking for anyone else who may have been part of a similar incident. 

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on November 9, 2023 / 4:12 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.