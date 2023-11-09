Suburban Chicago man faces child abduction and sex abuse charges
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Arlington Heights man now faces child abduction and sexual abuse charges accused of targeting high school students.
James King was arrested Tuesday.
On two separate occasions, he's accused of trying to use cash to convince high school girls to get into his vehicle in Palatine.
One agreed.
Police said she was sexually abused.
Officers are looking for anyone else who may have been part of a similar incident.
